AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Myrtle A. O’Conner, age 87 of Austintown, passed away peacefully at Briarfield at Ashley Circle surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, October 8, 2023.

Myrtle was born December 10, 1935 in Hubbard, Ohio, a daughter of John E., Sr. and Lola Belle Burkey Franklin and was a lifelong area resident.

Her husband, Edwin C. O’Conner, whom she married April 6, 1973, passed away March 11, 2000.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family: her children, Fred E. (Sarah) McGuire, Jr. of Youngstown, Nancy (Ron) Lattanzio of North Jackson, Margaret (Wendell) Miller of Youngstown, Linda (Tito) Rosa of Youngstown, Edna O’Conner (Rico Roberson) of Youngstown, Ohio and Edwin C. (Mary) O’Conner of Youngstown, Ohio, 24 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren. She also leaves her sister, Margaret Marshall of Champion, Ohio; her brother, Kenneth W. Franklin of Youngstown and several nieces and nephews.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; her brothers, Daniel E. Franklin, Harry L. Franklin, LeRoy E. Franklin, Joseph R. Franklin, John E. Franklin, Sr., Melvin Franklin and Clyde E. Franklin and five grandchildren.

There will be services held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 15, 2023, with calling hours prior to the service from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Myrtle will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

Special thanks to the Sisters of the Antonine and the staff at Ashley Place.

