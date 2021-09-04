Michael Tolnar, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Tolnar, age 71, of Hubbard passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Michael was born July 10, 1950 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Emil J. and Catherine A. Tischler Tolnar.

He was a 1968 graduate of Hubbard High School.

Michael was a millwright at North Starr Steel and later NLMK Company in Sharon retiring in 2013.

He was a dedicated fireman for 37 years for the Hubbard Volunteer Fire Department.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family: his son, Michael A. Tolnar (Shawna Allshouse) and his daughter, Amber J. Tolnar (Dylan Fox), both of Hubbard and two grandchildren, Isabella and Michael. He also leaves his siblings, Emil J. (Carmen) Tolnar of Cortland, Ohio, Virginia L. Sammons and Patricia A. (Joseph) Schroeder both of Hubbard.

His parents preceded him in death.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 with calling hours prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

The Tolnar family strongly requests that all visitors were a mask.

Michael will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Hubbard Volunteer Fire Department, 33 West Liberty Street, Hubbard, OH 44425.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

