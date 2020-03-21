Michael T. Miglets, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael T. Miglets, age 64, of Hubbard drown while fishing on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

Michael was born March 4, 1956 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Edward, Sr. and Betty J. Draper Miglets.

He worked in assembly at Michigan Hanger and later for Phillips Manufacturing for many years.

Michael enjoyed hunting and fishing and was an avid Browns and Indians fan.

He will be sadly missed and remembered by his family, his wife the former, Janice Hensley, whom he married April 10, 1999; his step-son, Michael Snyder of Austintown and his siblings, Marilyn Bennawit of Austintown, Patti Halicki of Liberty Township, Mark (Tina) Miglets of Youngstown, Richard Miglets of Hubbard, Bryan Miglets of Hubbard, Ronald Miglets of Hubbard and Donny (Vickie) Miglets of Youngstown.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Edward Miglets, Jr.

Due to current public health concerns, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

