Michael Peter Terlesky, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Peter Terlesky, age 69, formerly of Youngstown, passed away peacefully at Holmes Hospital in Melbourne, Florida on August 23, 2021.

Michael was born in Youngstown, Ohio in 1952 to Michael Peter Terlesky and Margaretta Genieve Branagan. He had two sisters Sue and Karen and a brother John.

Margaretta remarried to Bill Mason in Hubbard, Ohio and they had five children: Bill, Dan, Kay, Ellen and Patrick.

Michael went to Woodrow Wilson High School and graduated in 1970.

He moved to Lahaina on Maui shortly after he graduated with his lifelong friend Tim Sabo. Lahaina is an old whaling town and has some of the best sunsets in the world.

Michael met Maureen Allison through a mutual friend and shared a love of hiking. They got married at the Lahaina court house and then moved back to Norfolk, Virginia in 1982 while she was pregnant with Chelsea who was born in January 1983. They had a son Michael Brian Terlesky in 1984.

Mike worked at the SPSA plant as a plant manager for several years.



Mike wanted to travel the world more and bought a big-rig to begin a job as a truck driver delivering loads across the country. Shortly after he took a job as an overseas contractor in FOB Salerno, Afghanistan. There he met his good friends Greg Cagle, AJ and his adopted son Wali. Michael would travel to China, Dubai and Thailand for vacations. He always said that he had seen enough of the world to last five lifetimes. He retired in Melbourne, FL in 2017 where he and Tim enjoyed playing guitar and making music together. Michael was also a life-long Cleveland Indians fan and loved talking baseball with his son.



He is survived by son Michael Terlesky (spouse Erin Terlesky) and daughter Chelsea Sanders. He is survived by his eight brothers and sisters: Sue Verostko (spouse Joe Verostko), Karen Thomas (spouse Doug Thomas), John Beggs (spouse Theresa Beggs), Bill Mason (spouse Kathy Mason), Daniel Mason (spouse Alona Mason), Kathryn “Queen of The World” Michiels (spouse Ken Michiels), Ellen Mentzer (spouse Skip Mentzer – dec) and Patrick Mason. He is survived by his best friends Tim Sabo, Greg Cagle, Andy Jahnes (AJ) and Gulwali Wali.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday August 29, 2021 with calling hours prior to the service from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home at 407 West Liberty Street Hubbard, Ohio 44425.

