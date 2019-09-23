Michael J. Onderko, Hubbard, Ohio – Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be services held at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home for Michael J. Onderko, age 77, of Hubbard, who passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Humility House in Austintown.

Michael was born May 30, 1942 in Windber, Pennsylvania, a son of Michael J. T. and Anna Petak Onderko and graduated in 1959.

He was a laborer at Calex Corporation for many years and also was a cook at the Silvermare and Brown Derby.

Known to his family and friends as “AH”, Michael was a kind and caring person with a big heart and was always willing to help anyone in need.

Michael enjoyed spending time with his favorite cat, Feathers, playing cards, rummy 500, square dancing, western shows and country music. He also enjoyed classic cars; ’57 Chevy, going to garage sales, visiting the Amish for baked goods and cooking his “famous” stuffed cabbage.

He was a member of St. Michael’s Orthodox Church in Youngstown.

Michael will be sadly missed and remembered by his family: his daughter, Marie Lee Tennant of Hubbard and his granddaughter, Rachel Ann Marie Tennant.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Paul Onderko.

There will be calling hours prior to the service from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 24 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.