Michael Fertitta Page, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Fertitta Page, age 54 of Hubbard, formerly of Beverly Hills, California, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Liberty Health Care Center.

Michael was born April 4, 1966 in Nashville, Tennessee.

He was a financial advisor for several companies over the last 20 years.

Michael will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family; his loving companion, Charlotte Kostecki of Hubbard; his children, Deanna Page and Michael Page, both of Las Vegas, Nevada and Mia Page of Los Angeles, California.

Due to COVID, a memorial service will be held at a later day.

