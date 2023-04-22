LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael A. Adler, affectionately known as “Whitey”, age 64 of Liberty Township passed away at home on Friday April 14, 2023.

Michael was born August 11, 1958 in Warren, Ohio a son of Philip J. & Phyllis G. Griffith Adler.

He was a 1976 graduate of Liberty High School.

Whitey was a talented athlete and played third base (the hot corner) for the Leopards baseball team. He later graduated from Youngstown State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration. He played softball for many years and bowled at Bell Wick Bowl. He coached baseball and softball for many years for the Liberty Township Baseball Association. He enjoyed his trips to Texas, Arizona, Nashville, Put-In-Bay and Geneva-on the-Lake. He was a die-hard New York Yankee and Pittsburgh Steeler fan. He enjoyed gardening, going to auctions, and sunny days at the pool. His greatest joy was his children and spending time with family.

Michael worked for the Liberty Township Road Department and was a member of Teamsters 377. He also was a member of Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard. Michael will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family; his children Michael C. Adler, Christopher M. Adler both of San Antonio, Texas, and Alexandra K. Adler of Niles, Ohio, and his cat Ju Ju Smith-Schuster (“Miss Woo”).

He also leaves his siblings, Kim A. Adler of Gilbert, Arizona, Judge Jeffrey D. (Tina) Adler of Hubbard, and Michelle R. Adler of San Antonio, Texas. His nephews and nieces, Emily Shaffer, Jared Adler, Jacquelyn Adler, Riley Switter, great nephew Myles Moon, and uncle and aunt David and Diane Adler, aunts Sharon Cella, Theresa Adler, Betty Sue Adler, and Joanne Griffith, and many beloved cousins.

Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by his uncles Larry Adler, Fritz Adler, Dan Cella, Jim Griffith, Clarence Kerr, and aunts Corrine Sexton and Lois Kastrup.

A Celebration of Life luncheon will be held on Saturday April 29, 2023, the family will receive friends and relatives from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM at The Refuge 1155 Churchill Hubbard Road in Liberty.

Michael will be laid to rest at Churchill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mike’s memory may be made to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County P.O. Box 66 Vienna, Ohio 44473.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

