Merle T. Huff, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Merle T. Huff, age 79, of Youngstown passed away surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Hospice of the Valley Hospice House.

Merle was born October 9, 1940 in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, a son of Edward Winfield and Estella Temple Huff.

He worked for 30 years at Commercial Shearing in Youngstown retiring in 2000.

Merle was a hard worker and a good provider.

He was a veteran in the United States Army serving with the 82nd Airborne and 101st Airborne Divisions and was a member of VFW Post 3307 where he was a past Commander, Army/Navy Garrison Post 360 and American Legion Post 472.

His wife, the former Mary A. Johnson, whom he married October 1, 1962 passed away May 18, 2019.

He will be sadly missed and remembered by his family: his daughter, Myra S. (Ronald) Seiple of Trinity, North Carolina; his son, Thomas W. Huff of Youngstown; three grandchildren, Jessica Huff, Randall Huff and Adam Seiple and a great-granddaughter, Rachaell Nitsky.

He also leaves his sister, Patsy Gaskill of Waynesburg, Pennsylvania and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife; his sister, Alice Monticello and brothers, Floyd “Bud” Huff, David L. Huff and infant Carl W. Huff.

There will be private services held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home in Hubbard.

Due to the current health situation, family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home's website to share memories and condolences.

