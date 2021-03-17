Maureen K. Hanley, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maureen K. Hanley, age 60 of Hubbard passed away at home on Tuesday March 16, 2021.

Maureen was born February 28, 1961 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Martin J. Jr. and Mary Ann McCulloch Hanley.

She was a 1979 graduate of The Rayen School.

Maureen was a secretary at the Youngstown Board of Education and later a ward secretary at Northside Hospital for 25 years.

She was a member of Good Hope Lutheran Church of Youngstown.

She loved spending time with her best friends Kim Bucci and Robin Cramer and her cat Chloe. She also enjoyed gardening and was always lending a helping hand.

Maureen will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family; her parents Mary Ann and Martin J. Hanley of Hubbard, her siblings Kathleen (Nick Melfi) Hanley of Youngstown, Martin J. Hanley III of Columbus, Michael R. (Joyce) Hanley of Lowellville, Patrick (Lisa) Hanley of Dayton, Mary Frances Hanley of Lowellville, Jennifer (Craig) Froomkin of Liberty Township, Suzanne M. Hanley of Lowellville, Gregory S. Hanley of Cleveland, and extended family Danielle Shaw, Jim Dorbish, Jay Dorbish and Jaymes Shaw and several nieces and nephews.

There will be services held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday March 22, 2021 with calling hours prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home in Hubbard.

Due to COVID-19 safety precautions will be taken, the six-foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allow please wear a mask.

Memorial contributions may be made in Maureen’s memory to Harbor Light Hospice 4531 Belmont Avenue, Ste 9, Youngstown, Ohio 44505.

