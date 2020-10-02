Maude A. Wolfe, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maude A. Wolfe, age 89 of Youngstown, passed away on Tuesday September 29, 2020 at Heritage Manor.

Maude was born December 16, 1930 in Wellsville, Ohio a daughter of James Oliver and Caroline S. Smith Aeschbacher.

She was 1959 graduate of the University of Pittsburgh with a Pharmacy Degree.

Maude was a pharmacist for various companies for 41 years retiring in 2000.

She enjoyed shopping, traveling and camping.

Maude will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family, her son, David J. Wolfe of Hubbard; her daughter, Nancy (Bernard) Locke of Carrolton, Ohio; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren and one great-great-great-grandson.

She also leaves her brother, Harland Aeschbacher of Enon Valley, Pennsylvania.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Mark Oliver Wolfe and Steven Phillip Wolfe; her brothers, James Aeschbacher, John Aeschbacher, Melvin Aeschbacher and William Aeschbacher and her sister, Sarah Jackson.

There are no calling hours or services.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

