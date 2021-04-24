Maryann Riley, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maryann Riley, 56, of Struthers, passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Maryann was born November 7, 1964, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of LeRoy and Judith Allen Riley.

She was a cookie maker at Charlies Specialty in Hermitage and later a cashier at Morgan Oil in Struthers.

Maryann will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family; her sons, Robert (Helen) McGuire, Jr. and John McGuire, both of Youngstown; her daughter, Teresa (David Isenberg) McGuire of Struthers; five grandchildren and her mother, Judith (Harold) Lee of Youngstown.

She also leaves her siblings, Debbie (Ron) Nicholson of Hubbard, Sissy Riley-Reed of Charlotte, North Carolina, Helen Riley of Cincinnati, Ohio, Flo (Dan) Collins of Youngstown, Roberta (Brian) Garett of Struthers, Sandra Solis of San Diego, California, Dale (Jenni) Bowser of Canton, Ohio, Raymond (Tina) Bowser of Hubbard and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her father, she was preceded in death by the man who raised her, LeRoy Bowser; her son, Brandon W. McGuire; her brother, LeRoy A. Bowser Riley; the man of her life, Robert McGuire, Sr.; a niece and a nephew.

There will be services held at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home, with calling hours prior to the service from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken, the six-foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all guests, whose health allows, please wear a mask.

Maryann will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home, 407 West Liberty Street, Hubbard, OH 44425.

Due to the current health situation, family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Maryann Riley, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 26 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.