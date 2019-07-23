Mary Rita Fenton, Hubbard, Ohio – Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held on Tuesday July 23, 2019 at the Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home with the Rev. Michael Swierz officiating for Mary Rita Fenton age 82, of Hubbard who passed away surrounded by her loving family on Friday July 19, 2019 at Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mary was born June 6, 1937 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Joseph & Caroline DePaul Carano.

She was a 1955 graduate of Hubbard High School.

Mary was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard.

She was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and loved Willie Nelson’s music, reading her newspapers daily and dining out and most of all loved spending time with her family. She loved to reminisce about her Italian family and cousins growing up on Jackson Street. Mary never asked for much out of life except to see her children happy, healthy and prosperous. She was a quiet and kind woman with a strong will.

She will be sadly missed and remembered by her family; her husband Ray Fenton whom she married October 17, 1998, her children Constance (Frank) Tarr-Bostardi of Hubbard, Nicholas Tarr Jr. of Youngstown, Marianne (Tom Novosel) Tarr of Boardman, Anthony Tarr of Hubbard, Gregory (Kara) Tarr of Hubbard, and her step-children Pam and Greg, 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

She also leaves her siblings; Virginia Morocco, Laura Gonzales, Joseph (Sue) Carano, and Mark Carano all of Hubbard.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters Carol O’Rourke and Irene Brall.

Mary was laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mary to Hubbard Township FOP Lodge # 85 at 2600 Elmwood Drive Ext. Hubbard, Ohio 44425.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.