Mary L. Laney, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be a memorial service at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home for Mary L. Laney age 70, of Hubbard who passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at Canfield Place in Youngstown.

Mary was born April 10, 1949 in Geneva on the Lake, Ohio, a daughter of Clayton O. and Izetta Allbery West.

She was a registered nurse for 33 years in the Neonatal Unit at Tod Children’s Hospital and later Northside Hospital in Mother/Baby unit, retiring in 2011.

Mary enjoyed bird watching, flower gardening, camping at Allegheny Forest and canoeing.

She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Hubbard.

Mary will be sadly missed and remembered by her family; her husband, Jeffrey C. Laney whom she married October 29, 1988; her stepchildren, Charles J. (Judy) Laney of Navarre, Ohio, Jedy Majovsky and Molly (Mike) Schragal both of Hubbard and seven grandchildren.

She also leaves her brother, Michael O. West of Lisbon, Ohio and her sister, Sue (Dennis) Hood of Mankato, Minnesota.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Ian Behnke.

There will be calling hours prior to the service on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

