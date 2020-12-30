Mary F. Brashen, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary F. Brashen, age 91, of Hubbard, passed away peacefully on to her eternal home after an illness of several months on Thursday, December 24, 2020, at the Hospice House in Poland.

Mary was born September 15, 1929, in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Michael and Anna Kuzmik Faber.

She was a 1947 graduate of Brookfield High School, after graduation she went to work at Westinghouse where she met the love of her life, John Brashen.

After raising her children, she continued her education and became an LPN and was devoted to the patients that she served at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren retiring after 20 years. She also was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Hubbard.

She was a volunteer with Hospice of the Valley for over 23 years. Mary was a bee keeper having as many as 40 hives at one time, and for several decades she was known as Merry Bee, the Hubbard Bee Lady. She helped to rescue many a family in the area from swarming bees and loved speaking to school children and clubs about honey bees. She also was a Girl Scout Leader and enjoyed cake decorating and toll painting. Mary had such enthusiasm for helping people and caring for those she loved.

Her husband, John A. Brashen, whom she married May 20, 1950, passed away December 14, 2017.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family, her sons, Randy (JoAnne) Brashen of Canfield, Charles Brashen of Hubbard and her daughter, Paula (Dr. John) Jakubek of Poland; three grandchildren, Jill (Max) Hammond of Wilmore, Kentucky, Joy (Ian) Knepshield of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, John Jay Jakubek of Poland and two great-grandchildren, Dodge and Zoe Hammond of Wilmore, Kentucky.

She also leaves her brother, John Faber of Hubbard and sisters-in-law, Ruth Brashen of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Donna Faber of Brookfield.

Beside her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband; her sister, Anna Lazor and her brother, Michael Faber.

There were private services held on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Grace Lutheran Church in Hubbard.

Mary was laid to rest at Oakwood Cemetery in Sharon.

The family extends heartfelt thanks to Buckeye Hospice, the Inn at Walker Mill and Hospice of the Valley for their care.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mary’s memory to Grace Lutheran Church 111 Hall Avenue Hubbard, Ohio 44425.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Due to the current health situation, family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home's website to share memories and condolences.

