Mary D. Parrello, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary D. Parrello, age 83 of Hubbard passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Hospice of the Valley Hospice House.

Mary was born May 19, 1937 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Louis and Virginia Prologo Nagie.

She was a 1954 graduate of The Rayen School in Youngstown.

Mary will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family, her husband, Joseph Parrello, whom she married June 19, 1954; her children, Kathryn (Thomas) Meeds of Hubbard, Louis D. (Marjean) Parrello of Gulfport, Mississippi and Sharen (James) Dever of Cape May Court House, New Jersey; four granddaughters, Nicole, Stephanie, Tina and Cassandra and four great-grandchildren, Briar, Evan, Lazarius and Jazlyn. She also leaves her sister, Patricia Schesler of Austintown.

Her parents preceded her in death.

Calling hours will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Holy Apostles Parish Sts. Peter & Paul Church, 421 Covington Street, Youngstown.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at the church at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 27, 2021 with Rev. Joseph Rudjak officiating.

Due to COVID-19 safety precautions will be taken, the six-foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allow please wear a mask.

Mary will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Due to the current health situation, family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home's website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

