GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary C. Fox, age 84 of Girard, passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren.

Mary was born July 31, 1938 in Hubbard, Ohio a daughter of Willard A. and Marian J. Houy Fox.

She was a 1956 graduate of Hubbard High School, a graduate of Trumbull Memorial School of Nursing and later graduated from Penn State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing.

Mary was a registered nurse, where she was a head nurse, in Tower 3 at South Side Hospital, also worked for many years at Ohio State University Hospital and North Side Hospital in Utilization Department.

She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her friends from high school and fellow nurses. Mary was a cancer survivor.

She was a member of Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

Mary will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family: her brother, James (Marilyn) Fox of Hubbard; seven nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and nephews.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Margery Eloise Svirbely.

There will be services held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 12, 2022, with calling hours prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Mary will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

