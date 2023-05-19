LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Beth Sebastiano, age 67, of Liberty Township passed away on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Mary Beth was born December 2, 1955 in Youngstown, Ohio the beloved daughter of Pat L. and Madeline R. Pollaro Sebastiano.

She was a graduate of Liberty High School and received both her undergraduate and master’s degrees from Youngstown State University.

Upon graduation, Mary Beth began her career in the Southington School District before transferring to the Youngstown City School District. It is there that she spent the duration of her longcareer as a middle school English teacher, teaching at several schools in the Youngstown City School District throughout her career, some of which have since closed their doors, until her retirement in 2012. Her sense of humor and ability to connect with her students and make them feel seen and valued undoubtedly made a difference in many young lives.

Mary Beth proudly served as the President of the Board of her condominium association for many years, committed to making the place she lived a welcoming, safe and beautiful community.

She was known to her many friends and family members as fiercely independent, gregarious, wickedly funny, beautifully dressed and life of any party. Mary Beth had a deep fondness for animals, particularly her beloved cocker spaniels, Savannah and Emmie. She was happiest laughing with friends, laying poolside with the sun on her face and a book in her lap.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family: her mother, Madeline R. Pollaro Sebastiano; her brother, Attorney Patrick A. (Marian) Sebastiano; niece, Attorney Katherine (Gregory) Heddaeus; nephew, Attorney P. Nicholas Sebastiano; great-niece, Annabelle E. Heddaeus and great-nephew, Benjamin S. Heddaeus.

She was preceded in death by her father, Pat L. Sebastiano.

There will be a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. on Friday May 26, 2023 with the Rev. Michael Swierz officiating with calling hours prior to the Mass from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

Mary Beth will be laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Mary Beth to Angels for Animals, 4570 W. South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home. Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

