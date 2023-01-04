STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Beth Dripps, age 52 of Struthers, Ohio, formerly of Hubbard, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Saint Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

Mary Beth was born December 31, 1969 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Bruce L., Sr. and Sally R. Snyder Dripps.

She was a 1989 graduate of Hubbard High School.

Mary Beth was a dedicated daughter, sister and aunt, was always smiling and laughing and adored her co-workers at Classic Optical. She was a cashier at Shell True North in Hubbard and was a finishing lab technician at Classic Optical in Liberty.

She was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Hubbard where she was a deacon and a member of Faith Evangelism Ministries.

Mary Beth will be sadly missed by her family: her father, Bruce L. Dripps, Sr.; her brothers, Bruce L. (Brenda) Dripps, Jr. and Paul L. Dripps, all of Hubbard; several nieces and nephews who called her Yam “Your Aunt Mary”; her “ride or die” best friend, Wanda Dennison and Mary Beth’s companion, Vincent Koby of Struthers and her dogs, Sky and Buddy.

She was preceded in death by her mother; her brother, Keith A. Dripps; her niece, Ashley Dripps; grandparents, Lawrence and Martha Snyder, Frank, Jr. and Helen Dripps and stepgrandfather, Peter Vuletich.

There will be calling hours on Friday, January 6, 2023 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Services will be held on Saturday January 7, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with calling hours prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Mary Beth will be laid to rest at a later date at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 59 Orchard Avenue, Hubbard, OH 44425.

