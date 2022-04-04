LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Anne Senedak, age 58 of Lisbon and formerly of Vienna, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Mary Anne was born in Warren, Ohio on September 19, 1963 a daughter of Peter and Olga Musichuk Senedak.

She attended Fairhaven School and later worked for many years at Fairhaven Shelter Workshop in Niles, Ohio.

Mary Anne was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Youngstown and had attended Vienna United Methodist Church.

She was a member of Niles Special Bowling League and Eastwood Family YMCA. Mary Anne also participated in the Special Olympics in swimming and bowling.

Mary Anne was very special and loved by everyone and had love for everyone.

Mary Anne will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her sister, Irene Senedak of Hamden, Connecticut and Irene’s former husband, Mark Kuss. She also leaves several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by an infant brother, Paul Senedak.

There will be services held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, with calling hours prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Mary Anne will be laid to rest at Sts. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Cemetery in Youngstown.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mary Anne’s memory to Fairhaven School, 420 Lincoln Way, Niles, OH 44446.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

