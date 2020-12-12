Mary Ann Mullen, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Mullen, age 83, of Hubbard, passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mary Ann was born April 28, 1937 in Youngstown a daughter of John and Helen Buchenic Majetich.

She was a teacher’s aide for the Hubbard Board of Education for many years.

Mary Ann was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Hubbard where she taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and Home Bible Studies.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family, her husband, Robert C. Mullen, whom she married August 22, 1953; her son, Dale (Karen) Mullen of Worthington, Ohio and three grandchildren, Cynthia (Justin) Sartori; Maggie (Sam) Mullen and Grace Mullen and one great-grandchild, Emerson Mullen.

She also leaves her brother, Rich (Mary Margaret) Buchenic of Hubbard and several nieces and nephews.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Denise Morchak and brother John Majetich.

There will be a memorial service held at a later date.

Mary Ann will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mary Ann’s memory to Grace Lutheran Church, 111 Hall Avenue, Hubbard, OH 44425.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Due to the current health situation, family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Mary Ann Mullen, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 14 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.