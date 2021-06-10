Martin J. Hanley, Jr., Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martin J. Hanley, Jr., age 83 of Hubbard, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

Martin was born June 20, 1937 in Newark, New Jersey a son of Martin J., Sr. and Anna V. Hrin Hanley.

He was a 1955 graduate of Ursuline High School.

He was a boilermaker for 31 years at the former Youngstown Sheet & Tube retiring in 1988.

Martin coached Little League Baseball in Youngstown, coached the Buckeye Elks and played on Doc Crowe’s Baseball Team at Harding Park. He also enjoyed going to high school football and basketball games and was a Notre Dame football fan and Cleveland Indians baseball fan.

Martin will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family: his wife, the former Mary Ann McCulloch, whom he married April 26, 1958; his children, Kathleen (Nick Melfi) Hanley of Youngstown, Martin J. Hanley III of Columbus, Michael R. (Joyce) Hanley of Lowellville, Patrick (Lisa) Hanley of Dayton, Mary Frances Hanley of Lowellville, Jennifer (Craig) Froomkin of Liberty Township, Suzanne M. Hanley of Lowellville and Gregory S. Hanley of Cleveland; 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He also leaves his siblings, Richard Hanley and Patricia Hanley, both of North Jackson and Nancy Hanley of Austintown.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Maureen K. Hanley and brothers James Hanley, Daniel Hanley and Robert Hanley.

There will be services held on Monday, June 14, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. with calling hours prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made in Martin’s memory to Traditions Health, 4531 Belmont Avenue, Suite 7, Youngstown, OH 44505.

