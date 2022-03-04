LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marquitta Misciskia, age 83 of Liberty Township, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 with her family by her side.

Marquitta was born July 13, 1938 in Maplewood, Pennsylvania, a daughter of John H. and Mildred N. Kinsy Duerden.

She had worked at Peggy Kish Dress Shop; was a supervisor in bookkeeping at Mahoning Bank; a teller at Dollar Bank and later a staff person for the Lake to River Girl Scout Council.

She was a member of Church Hill United Methodist Church.

Marquitta enjoyed traveling throughout the United States, Europe and Asia with the Girl Scout Troop # 57 and a marching group called the Scot-Eres from Niles. Working with photography was also very special to her but most of all she loved spending time with her family. Marquitta enjoyed meeting with her classmates from Liberty High School Class of 1956.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family: her son, Richard G. (Mary Lynn) Buckner of Vienna, Ohio and her daughter, Pamela D. Woeckener; her son-in-law, Michael Miklus of Hubbard; her grandchildren, Alicia (Patrick) Shields, Alexis (Glenn) Laney and Ashley (Dom) Carano and five great-grandchildren. She also leaves her brothers, David W. (Joan) Duerden of Hubbard and John Wayne (Roxie) Duerden of Bremo Bluff, Virginia; sister-in-law, Judy Buckner; brother-in-law, Fred (Patricia) Buckner and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Richard V. Buckner and Albert Misciskia; her daughter, Cynthia J. Miklus; great-grandson, Carlos Sanchez; sister-in-law, Joyce Hull and brother-in-law, James Buckner.

Special thanks to all the nurses and staff that cared for her.

There are no calling hours or services.

Marquitta will be laid to rest at Belmont Park Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

