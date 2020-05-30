Marla R. Raseta, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marla Ruth Winsor Raseta, 72, peacefully passed away from Parkinson’s Disease on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at her residence, with her loving family by her side.

She was born on December 2, 1947, the only child of Burdell Hart Winsor and Catherine Magdalene Appel.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, LTC Thomas G. Raseta, U.S. Army, Retired; daughter, Laura Maximovich (John) of Dublin, Ohio and son, Thomas G Raseta, Jr. (Sheri) of Hubbard and Bowling Green, Kentucky. She is also survived by five grandchilden, Nick and Kimberly Maximovich of Dublin, SSG (USAF) Josh (Makayla) Raseta of Edwards AFB, California, Taylor Raseta of Kent and Matthew Raseta of Hubbard. She also is survived by two great-granddaughters, Remington and Kimber Raseta, Edwards AFB, California.

Marla was a 1966 graduate of Hubbard High School, was a Candy Striper at Northside Hospital and attended Defiance College. She worked for the Mahoning Chapter of the Boy Scouts of America.

As a dedicated and proud Army wife, she accompanied her husband on his many worldwide assignments including living in Panama and Okinawa, Japan, as well as Kentucky, Virginia, Georgia, Kansas and Pennsylvania. She was an officer in many Army Officer’s Wife’s organizations providing support to soldiers and their families. She was Supervisor of the Army Community Services in Panama and enjoyed helping the soldiers and especially their families get settled in their new assignments and homes. In Okinawa, she worked with Military Customs by helping new arrivals negotiate their processing through U.S. and Japanese Customs. She was an expert in logistics and being able to coordinate household moves on short notice to anywhere in the world, including the shipment of pets.

She was dedicated to her family, and always put them first. Having moved seventeen times, she took on those challenges with spunk, determination and a can-do spirit. She treasured her friendships and seeing exciting and interesting places. Her longest and closest friends today are from those travels. She felt that there were really no bad Army assignments. It was what you made it and she found fun things to see and do everywhere she lived. Every assignment was an opportunity to meet new friends, new adventures and shopping excursions.

She was very interested in genealogy and traced her family tree back to William the Conquerer and the Baron Oeth, the owner of Windsor Castle in the 10th Century. She would joke about filing a new claim of ownership of Windsor Castle. Her eleventh great-grandfather was Rodger Williams, founder of Rhode Island and the Baptist Church in America. She was especially proud of the fact that her colonial Rhode Island Grandfather and ancestors were officers in the Revolutionary War and dropped the “D” from their name so they would not be mistaken for the other Windsors, who were loyal to the King.

Through all of her travels and many homes, her special place and heart was at the family summer house in Pennsylvania which has been in the family for 100 years. She first went there as an infant and was there throughout her life any time she could get there. She enjoyed being in and on the water in her canoe or rowboat, or sitting by the campfire roasting hotdogs and marshmallows. Her final trip there was in October 2019. It was always her special place and her anchor when she was an ocean away.

The family would like to thank the special people of Harbor Light Hospice for her excellent care and support, especially Sharonda, LaTonya, Chaplain Wayne Brenner, Denise, Alaina and Amanda. Additionally, eternal thanks goes to Ruth Cinnicola, a special angel from Comfort Keepers, who has helped and cared for Marla for nearly 2 years and has become a part of the family.

Arrangements are being taken care of by Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home in Hubbard.

As per Marla’s wishes, there will be no calling hours.

There will be a private internment ceremony with the immediate family at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, that a charitable contribution be made in Marla’s name to the Parkinson’s Foundation Great Lakes Chapter, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 and/or Harbor Light Hospice, 4531 Belmont Avenue, Unit 9, Youngstown, OH 44505.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 31, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.