Mark G. Scullin, Hubbard, Ohio – Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael Swierz officiating for Mark G. Scullin age 66, who passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at Liberty Health Care Center.

Mark was born August 21, 1952 in Grove City, Pennsylvania, a son of Attorney Richard T. & Mary Gregory Scullin.

He graduated from Fairhaven School and for 42 years attended Fairhaven Workshop in Niles retiring in 2012.

Mark was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

He will be sadly missed and remembered by his family: his mother, Mary Scullin and his siblings, Richard S. (Nancy) Scullin of New Waterford, Ohio, Terrence Scullin of Hubbard, Thomas (Zelda) Scullin of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, William (Bretynn) Scullin of Charlotte, North Carolina, Patrick (Donna) Scullin of Peachtree Corners, Georgia, Daniel Scullin of Los Angeles, California, Mary (Steve) Jensen of Denver, Colorado and Judith (Ronald) Myers of Strongsville, Ohio. Mark will be mourned by his nieces and nephews, Sean Scullin, Sarah Scullin, Katherine King, Matthew Scullin, Patrick Jensen, Jack Scullin and Christopher Scullin.

His father preceded him in death.

There will be calling hours prior to the Mass from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

Mark will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mark’s memory to Fairhaven Foundation, 45 North Road, Niles, Ohio 44446.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home's website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

