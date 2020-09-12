Marjorie I. Reynolds, Liberty Township, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marjorie I. Reynolds, age 98, formerly of Hubbard passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Liberty Health Care Center.

Marjorie was born November 12, 1921 in Parma, Ohio a daughter of Byron and Grace Mansfield Smith.

She was a line worker at the former Sherwin Williams in Hubbard for 30 years, retiring in 1983.

Marjorie enjoyed bowling, fishing and the outdoors.

Her husband, Robert Reynolds, whom she married May 27, 1978 passed away, May 9, 1993.

Marjorie will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family, her daughter–in-law, Geraldine Palumbo of Hubbard; 11 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren and her best friend, her dog, Bam Bam.

She also leaves her brother, Lamont Boyer of Lordstown, Ohio and several nieces and nephews and her best friend, Dolly’s daughters, Janice and Bonnie.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; her sons, John Palumbo, Jerry Palumbo and Joseph Palumbo; her brothers, James Boyer and Joseph Boyer and her sisters, LaRue Brown, Olive Brunguard and Lillian Bunker.

There are no calling hours or services.

Marjorie will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Due to the current health situation, family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolence.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Marjorie I Reynolds, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

More stories from WKBN.com: