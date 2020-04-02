Marjorie A. Kopp, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marjorie A. Kopp, age 91, of Hubbard passed away surrounded by her loving family at home on Tuesday March 31, 2020.

Marjorie was born July 19, 1928 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Charles E. & Elma Vernal Shaffer McKallip.

She was a 1944 graduate of Hubbard High School and attended Youngstown College.

Marjorie was an antique dealer and owned and operated Kopps Korner Kupboard for 25 years.

She was a member of Liberty Presbyterian Church, Order of the Eastern Star formerly of Hartford where she was a past Matron and was a poll worker for Trumbull County Board of Elections.

Her husband William L. Kopp whom she married January 28, 1949 passed away March 10, 1983.

She will be sadly missed and remembered by her family; her son Bruce W. (Carolyn) Kopp of Hubbard; her grandchildren Kristina Lynn (Paul) Timko; Jason D. (Kelly) Kopp; Elizabeth M. Kopp; and her great-grandchildren Tenley, Blair, William, Kyle and Amber.

She also leaves her good friend Geraldine Scott, and her dog Max.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, her son Dale T. Kopp, and her sister Betty Jane Schiller.

Private services will be held on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home in Hubbard.

Due to the current health situation, family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share their memories and condolences.