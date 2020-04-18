Marilyn J. Thomas, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn J. Thomas, age 81, formerly of Hubbard passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at O’Brien Memorial Health Care Center in Masury.

Marilyn was born January 3, 1939 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Robert R. and Bernice M. Ritenour Smelko.

She was a 1957 graduate of Hubbard High School.

Marilyn was a nail technician at Salon Roberto in Girard, and was a member of New Life Lutheran Church.

Her husband Major Donald N. Thomas whom she married in 1966 passed away December 20, 2002.

She will be sadly missed and remembered by her family; her son David L. (Elizabeth) Ray of Meadview, Arizona; her grandchildren Kayla Wess, Jordan Ray, and Hunter Ray and great-grandchildren Jeffrey, Addison, Ella, Joley, and Dylan.

She also leaves her brothers, Robert (Eileen) Smelko of Enon, Ohio and David (Darlene) Smelko of Hubbard.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and an infant son Larry Lee Ray Jr.

There will be no calling hours or services.

Marilyn will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home in Hubbard.

Due to the current health situation, family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share their memories and condolences.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 19, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.