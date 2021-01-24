Marilyn J. Burns, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, January 22, 2021, Marilyn Jean Burns, loving mother, daughter, sister and friend passed away at home at the age of 66.

Marilyn was born May 17, 1954 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Edward and Faye Cope Burns.

She was a 1972 graduate of Hubbard High School and spent the rest of her life raising, loving and caring for her family.

She was an active parent at Saint Patrick School and loved helping to care for her nieces and nephews as well.

Marilyn was skilled at creating beautiful things. She loved working as a florist and will always be remembered for her floral and ceramic creations.

When Marilyn loved you, she loved you forever. She was loyal, forgiving and a constant for those she loved. She lived to love her family no matter how life changed. A family picture was found and on the back she had written “I never have to be unhappy. I had it all. I love Phil, Chad, Traci and Jenine. Remember I love you guys.” That was still as true this day as it was then. She loved staying up late to watch The Godfather movies, A Bronx Tale, It’s a Wonderful Life, White Christmas, NYPD Blue and Chicago PD. Family would find her eating popcorn at 4:00 a.m. and watching a Bronx Tale on repeat and it made her so happy. She fought for the life she had and for the people in it.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family, Chad Frazzini of Warren, Traci Frazzini of Youngstown and Jenine (Joel) Tanner of Medina and eight grandchildren, Isabella, Abigail, Emma, Ashley, Austin, Aiden, Kayden and Parker.

She also leaves her siblings, Pat Burns of Norwich, Connecticut, Mike Burns of Canton, Ohio, Carol Burns (her best friend) of Hubbard, Ohio, Marian (Lou) Harris (her twin sister) of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, Kevin (Celeste) of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, Mark (Gina) Burns of Aurora, Ohio; several nieces and nephews and her two sweet cats.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters-in-law, Catherine Burns and Patty Burns and nieces, Leah Harris and Colleen Burns.

“Mom, we are all better people having known you, we will miss you always and hope you are at peace with those we lost too soon.”

There will be private services held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home in Hubbard.

Due to COVID-19 safety precautions will be taken, the six foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allow please wear a mask.

Marilyn will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Due to the current health situation, family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

