Marilyn Ann Terry, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn Ann Terry formerly of Hubbard passed away surrounded by her loving family on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Canfield Place Assisted Living in Youngstown.

Marilyn was born July 28, 1934 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of William and Eleanor Jones Doughton.

She was a 1952 graduate of Hubbard High School. She attended Pasadena City College and received a B.S. in Education from Youngtown State University, a M.S. in Guidance and Counseling from Bowling Green State University and an Education Specialist in School Counseling degree from Kent State University. She later took additional post-graduate courses at Kent State University, Ashland College and Xavier University.

Marilyn’s first job was a payroll clerk at the Valley Mould and Iron Corporation in Hubbard and later was the radio traffic manager at WFMJ radio in Youngstown. In 1972, she became a fifth grade teacher in the Norwalk City School System. During that time she was also a part-time clerk in the emergency room of the Fisher-Titus Memorial Hospital. For two summers she was the Migrant Nursery Director for the Church Women United of Norwalk.

She was also a member and secretary of the Erie-Huron chapter of Parents Without Partners.

From 1978 to 1989 she was a guidance counselor at River View High School in Warsaw, Ohio.

For a period of time she had a Japanese foreign exchange student staying with her. In Coshocton she was a member and secretary of the Board of Directors of the Coshocton County Drug and Alcohol Council and through this organization she was also a crisis hotline volunteer.

For a time after moving back to Hubbard, Marilyn was a substitute elementary teacher in several area school systems and was also a substitute elementary counselor where she taught drug education classes.

She enjoyed doing needlework, especially samplers and felt penny rugs. She was also interested in collecting. She was a participant in activities at the Mahoning County Senior Citizens Center, particularly in their exercise classes. Later she attended the Youngstown Jewish Community Center taking their Silver Sneakers exercise classes. She was a member of the Hubbard Historical Society, a member of the Friends of Riverside Gardens and was a reading volunteer at Hubbard’s Roosevelt Elementary School.

Recently she participated in clinical trials for a possible new medication for Macular Degeneration which took place in Beachwood, Ohio.

Her husband, James Terry whom she married April 1987 passed away in 2004.

She is survived by her son, Laurence (Beth) McLaughlin, Sr. of Smithfield, Virginia; her daughter, Jody Nolan of Huron, Ohio; grandchildren, Laurence McLaughlin, Jr., Brooke McLaughlin, Sean McLaughlin, Cindy Duraj, Christy Nolan and Carly Nolan and great-grandchildren, Philip McLaughlin, Aubrie McLaughlin, Brandon Duraj and Amelia McLaughlin. She also leaves her sisters, Judy Ours of Hubbard and Carol (Ray) DeBonis of Canfield, Ohio.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband.

Memorial contributions may be made in Marilyn’s memory to Mahoning County Senior Citizens Center, 1110 5th Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44504.

There will be no calling hours or services.

Marilyn will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

