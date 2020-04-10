Marie K. Reber, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marie K. Reber, age 98, formerly of Pittsburgh and Hubbard, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Heritage Manor in Youngstown.

Marie was born December 26, 1921 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Carl and Antoinette Feuer Keller.

She was an active member of Christ Community Church of Campbell and a member of Lutheran Services Society of Pennsylvania.

Her husband, Raymond L. Reber, whom she married August 27, 1941, passed away November 4, 1989.

She will be sadly missed and remembered by her family: her daughter, Donna R. Rose of Hubbard; her son, Daniel J. (Judi) Reber of San Diego and her granddaughter, Dawn M. Rose (Kevin Gallo).

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; her brother, Carl Keller; sisters, Florence Feitl and Grace Burick and her son-in-law, Richard Rose.

At a later date there will be a memorial service at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home in Hubbard.

She will be laid to rest at Highwood Cemetery in Pittsburgh.

Memorial contributions may be made in Marie’s memory to West Side Cats, 4305 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512 or Christ Community Church, 531 Neoka Drive, Campbell, OH 44405.

Due to the current health situation, family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share their memories and condolences.