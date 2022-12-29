HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marian Parks Muder, age 80, of Hubbard, passed away with her loving family by her side on Wednesday, December 28, at the Shepherd of the Valley-Poland.

Marian was born October 24, 1942, the third child of Harry B. and Catherine (Roberts) Parks of Leechburg, Pennsylvania.

A 1960 graduate of the Grier School in Tyrone, Pennsylvania, Marian attended Point Park College in Pittsburgh.

On June 2, 1962, she married Fred W. Muder, with whom she enjoyed a vibrant 56-year union that thrived until Fred’s passing in 2019.

Moving to Hubbard in 1968, Marian and Fred welcomed sons Craig in 1969 and Michael in 1973. A devoted mother whose enthusiasm for her family knew no bounds, Marian helped launch her children with a passion for education and independent thought.

After continuing her education at Youngstown State University, Marian soon re-entered the workforce. She joined the administrative team at Sharon General Hospital in Sharon, Pennsylvania, turning co-workers into lifelong friends with her humor and never-ending positivity.

After retiring from the hospital, Marian found a new home at the Hubbard Public Library, where she worked until 2022. A lifelong reader and learner, Marian brought joy to all who knew her as she and Fred collected friends as others would stamps or coins, adding to their lives with new ideas while sharing their ability to generate happiness and value with all they encountered.

Marian poured her passion into her interest in antiques, sharing wine with good friends and her love of books and music, especially John Denver and Peter, Paul & Mary. It is impossible to think of her without a smile on her face and her constant expression of love and appreciation for those she adored.

As Marian would repeat time and again about her family, the same holds true for her: “We have the best.”

Marian will be forever missed and remembered by her family: her sons, Craig W. (Cynthia) Muder of New Hartford, New York and Michael B. (Dawn-Elaine) Muder of Boardman and granddaughters, Sarah Muder and Elyse Standhart (Jon).

Marian was predeceased by her parents and brothers, John R. (Jack) Parks and Donald B. Parks.

Marian’s family would like to thank the loving staff at Jameson Memorial Hospital in New Castle, Pennsylvania and the Shepherd of the Valley, Poland, for all their kindnesses during her transition. The family also thanks Marian’s devoted friends who filled her final days with love and strength.

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 31, at the Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home, 407 West Liberty Street, Hubbard, OH 44425. Following the calling hours, at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home, a remembrance will take place where family and friends can share their memories of Marian.

Memorial contributions in Marian’s name can be made to the Hubbard Public Library or WYSU-FM.

