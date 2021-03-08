Marian J. Harris, West Middlesex, PA

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marian J. Harris, age 66 of West Middlesex passed away peacefully at home on Saturday March 6, 2021.

Marian was born May 17, 1954 in Youngstown a daughter of Edward and Faye Cope Burns.

She was a 1972 graduate of Hubbard High School and later graduated from Youngstown State University with a Bachelor’s Degree.

Marian was a respiratory therapist at North Side Hospital and later worked as a sleep technician retiring in 2015 and was a member of AARC American Association Respiratory Care.

She was a member of Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard where she was very active with church activities and a member of Altar & Rosary Society.

Marian will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her husband Louis N. Harris whom she married in 1980, her son Chris (Eden) Harris of Pittsburgh and grandson Cooper.

She also leaves her siblings, Pat Burns of Norwich, Connecticut, Mike Burns of Canton, Carol Burns of Hubbard, Kevin (Celeste) Burns of Ft. Wayne, IN, Mark (Gina) Burns of Aurora and several nieces and nephews.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter Leah Harris, her twin sister Marilyn Burns, her sisters-in-law Catherine Burns and Patty Burns and her niece Colleen Burns.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial with the Rev. Michael Swierz officiating at 12 Noon on Thursday, March 11, 2021 with calling hours prior to the Mass from 10:00 – 11:45 a.m. at Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church in the parish center.

Due to COVID-19 safety precautions will be taken, the six-foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask all guests whose health allow please wear a mask.

Marian will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church 225 North Main Street Hubbard, Ohio 44425.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Due to the current health situations, family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

