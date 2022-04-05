HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marian A. Lundeen, age 90, formerly of Hubbard passed away peacefully on Thursday March 17, 2022 at St. Francis Hospice – Edward M. Poe Care Center in Titusville, Florida.

Marian was born March 20, 1931 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Daniel and Lucy Dominic Charles.

She was a 1949 graduate of The Rayen School and later graduated from Youngstown Hospital Association School with a Nursing Diploma.

Marian was a registered nurse for the former Northside Hospital in Youngstown for 25 years retiring in 1996; was a former Hubbard and Youngstown Visiting Nurse and also a Visiting Nurse of Ft. Myers.

She was a member of Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard, a member of Hubbard Community Fund, Elks in Florida and board member of Titusville Brevard Senior Center. She also was a certified clown “Crinkles”.

Marian enjoyed painting, playing cards, crocheting and knitting, especially blankets for her great- grandchildren.

Her husband Oliver J. Lundeen whom she married February 14, 1953 passed away August 4, 2004.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family; her children Robert Lundeen (Karen McDermott) of Phoenix, Arizona, Patricia (William) Boyce of Sandusky, Ohio, Kathleen (Jeffrey) Patterson of Cocoa, Florida, six grandchildren Daniel (Erin) Lundeen, Dr. William (Jami) Boyce, Dr. Bryan (Kathleen) Boyce, Dr. Julie (Kyle) Evans, Katie (RJ) Wagner, Steve Patterson and seven great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband.

There will be private services held at a later date.

Marian will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St. Francis Hospice – Edward M. Poe Care Center 1240 Grumman Place Titusville, Florida 32780.

Arrangements are being handled by the Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

