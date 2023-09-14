HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret R. Smith, age 69 of Hubbard passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday September 12, 2023.

Margaret was born February 6, 1954 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania a daughter of Adna Rom & Esther Powers Slusher.

She was a case worker and interpreter for the deaf at Mahoning County Child Support from 2009-2021 retiring in 2021 and was a member of the Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family; her husband Ronald A. Smith whom she married November 16, 1972, her children Julia R. Smith of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, and Ronald C. Smith of Brooksville, Florida, and three grandchildren Kalin Kester, Jessa Kester, and Kyla Billingsly.

She also leaves her sister Eileen Merlina of Coraopolis, Pennsylvania and several nieces and nephews.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Frederick Slusher, Robert Slusher, and Wesley Slusher and her sister Georgia Enzerra.

There will be services held at 6 PM on Tuesday September 19, 2023 with calling hours prior to the service from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

