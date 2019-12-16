Margaret Poland, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be services held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019, for Margaret Poland, age 90, formerly of Hubbard, who passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Addison Healthcare Center in Masury, Ohio.

Margaret was born April 3, 1929, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Joseph and Erma Rhodes Nusser.

She was a 1947 graduate of The Rayen School and attended Trumbull Business College.

Margaret was an office assistant at Teen Straight Talk for many years retiring in 2015.

She attended Victory Christian Assembly and Pleasant Valley Church and was a member of The Clowns of America and the former Assorted Nutz.

Her husband, Glen L. Poland, whom she married April 9, 1948, passed away October 12, 1995.

She will be sadly missed and remembered by her family, her daughters, Patricia “Trish” Rolland of Hubbard, JoAnne (Robert) Hess of Hickory, North Carolina and her son, Russell “Rus” (Pamela) Poland of Howland; seven grandchildren, Sean (Amy) Rolland, David Walker, Joseph Walker, Travus (Sara) Rolland, Anne (Dan) DiDesiderio, Jessica (Jess) McHargue, Brooklynn Hansley and 13 great-grandchildren. She also leaves several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; brothers, William Nusser, George Nusser and sisters, Frances Wiscott, Rose Daviduk, Dorothy Morgan, Erma Rosencrance and Ilda Schneider.

There will be calling hours prior to the service on Friday, December 20, 2019, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Margaret will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Margaret’s memory to Alzheimer Association 3711 Starr Center Drive Canfield, Ohio 44406.

