BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret M. Chimel, age 74, of Brookfield passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at home.

Margaret was born December 4, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Cecil and Mary Nye Selner.

She was a 1965 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

Margaret’s second home and family was the Brookfield Diner where she was a waitress for over 20 years.

Her husband, Albin Chimel, whom she married July 7, 1977, passed away May 6, 1996.

Margaret will be sadly missed by her family: her daughters, Eileen Crites (Jeff Grope) and Patricia Gonda and her son, John Mackie, all of Youngstown; stepson, Stacy (Kristin) Neubecker of New Castle; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She also leaves her siblings, Elizabeth (Dwain) Lunan of Youngstown, William (Jayne) Selner of Poland and Mary (David) Prest of Youngstown.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; her companion, William Neubecker; her brother, John Selner and sister, Alice Guidos.

There are no calling hours or services.

Margaret will be laid to rest at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

