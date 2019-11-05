Margaret Louise Cattoi, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Austintown for Margaret Louise Cattoi, age 70 of Hubbard who passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

Margaret was born September 18, 1949 in Allentown, Pennsylvania, daughter of Harold H. and Minnie Louise Potts Hartman.

She was a licensed FIFA soccer referee and coached and refereed for HCYL.

Margaret enjoyed crocheting, bowling, crafts and also collected TV guides and Pez dispensers.

She will be sadly missed and remembered by her family: her husband, Albert Adrian Cattoi, Jr. whom she married March 24, 1973; her daughters, Marnie Toy (Bryon Anderson) and Stella Cattoi both of Hubbard and her grandson, Alex Toy. She also leaves her siblings, Lewis H. (Marsha) Hartman of Port Orange, Florida, Daniel (Dawne) Hartman of West Palm, Florida, Frederick Hartman (Betty Heffron) of Struthers, Ohio and Harlan Callies (Sharon) Hartman of Kansas and a sister-in-law, Fran Hartman of Boardman.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph Hartman and Earl D. Hartman and her sister-in-law, Nancy Hartman.

Special thanks to Dr. Howard Slemons and The Hermitage Fresenius Dialysis Center for the care given to Margaret.

