HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret E. Rexroad, age 89 of Hubbard, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

Margaret was born June 24, 1932 in Hubbard, Ohio a daughter of John and Ellen Barry Scahill.

She sold rings at the Four Seasons Flea Market in Coitsville for many years.

Margaret was a member of Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

She loved going to the casinos, flea markets and playing cards.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family: her husband, David P. Rexroad, Jr., whom she married July 19, 1952; her children, Debra Rexroad of Hubbard,; Kim (Marty) Hume of Youngstown, Jackie (Tom) Miller of Hubbard and Jeff (Kathleen) Rexroad of Hubbard; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She also leaves her sister, Eileen McFarland McElhaney of Hubbard.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, David Rexroad and brother, James Scahill.

Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, January 28, 2022 with calling hours prior to the service from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

The family strongly suggests that all guests wear a mask.

Margaret will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Margaret’s name to Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church, 225 North Main Street, Hubbard, OH 44425.

