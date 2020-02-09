Margaret E. Castor, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There were private services held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home for Margaret E. Castor, age 88, of Hubbard, who passed away surrounded by her loving family on Monday, February 3, 2020 at home.

Margaret was born November 19, 1931 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of James & Lucille Sheperd Forsythe.

She was vice president for 25 years at Castors Forklift Service Incorporated, retiring in 1997.

Margaret will be sadly missed and remembered by her family; her husband, Dominic Castor, whom she married June 4, 1949; her children, Dominic J. (Diana) Castor of Vienna, Ohio, Gary A. (Martha Jo) Castor of Clayton, North Carolina, Bettie F. Castor-Scullin of Land O’ Lakes, Florida, Cindy M. Castor of Hubbard and Teena K. (Michael) Vitullo of Richmond, Georgia; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

She also leaves her sister, Georgina Stogsdill of Golden Valley, Arizona.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Pauline Thompson, Nancy Kemble and Judy Dickey.

Margaret was laid to rest at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

Memorial contributions may be made in Margaret’s memory to Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Road Building E – Suite 201 – Canfield, OH 44406.

