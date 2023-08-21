HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Majory L. Adams, age 98 formerly of Hubbard passed away peacefully at O’Brien Memorial Health Care Center in Masury on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

Majory was born December 8, 1924 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of John & Florence Murza Florea and was raised on Jefferson Street in Campbell, Ohio.

She was a 1942 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

In the 1950’s Majory was employed at Stambaugh Thompsons. Then throughout the 1960’s until 1973 was the church secretary at Grace Lutheran Church in Hubbard. Thereafter was employed at Federal Wholesale for an additional 16 years. She finally retired at the age of 88 while working for a podiatrist Dr. Frangiamore of Cortland, Ohio in 2012.

She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, sang in the choir and was a Sunday School Teacher. She also was a member of Concordia Chorus, Manicor Chorus at the Saxon Club and a member of Eastern Star at the Youngstown Masonic Temple Scottish Rite.

Her favorite pastimes were sewing, reading, walking, camping at Pymatuning and Cook Forest and band chaperone with the former Warren Junior Military Band.

Her husband Eugene R. Adams whom she married October 15, 1944 passed away February 6, 1991.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family; her daughter Kathleene Humphries of Hubbard, and son David (Marcey) Adams of York, Pennsylvania, and two grandsons Christopher Humphries and Tyler Humphries.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, her daughter Carol Cooksey, and sisters Ann Hewitt and Violet Florea.

There will be a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday August 24, 2023 with calling hours prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Majory will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Calvary Baptist Church 132 Church Street Hubbard, Ohio 44425.

