Madeline E. Staley, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Madeline E. Staley, age 68, of Hubbard, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Monday, October 18, 2021.

Madeline was born November 16, 1952, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Joseph and Mary Stasio Margo Jr.

She was a 1971 graduate of Ursuline High School, attended St. Elizabeth School of Nursing and later graduated from Youngstown State University with her Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing.

Madeline was a registered nurse at Southside Hospital and later Northside Hospital for 39 years retiring in 2014.

She was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church and its Mount Carmel Society of St. Rose both of Girard, Ohio

Madeline enjoyed traveling on trips to Las Vegas, was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family; her husband, Frank A. Staley whom she married February 27, 1987; her children, Claudessa A. (Brian) Tusinac of Austintown, Ohio, Jeffrey P. (Quinn) Douglas of Columbus, Ohio, Christopher A. Staley (fiancé Carleen) of Cortland, Ohio and grandchildren, Kenleigh Tusinac, Emily Douglas and Grace Douglas.

She also leaves her brother, Joseph N. Margo, III, of Youngstown, Ohio.

Her parents preceded her in death.

There will be services held on Friday, October 22, 2021, with The Rev. Msgr. John A. Zuraw officiating at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Madeline will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Special thanks to Traditions Hospice and the doctors and staff at The Hope Center in Boardman.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center – Attn: Foundation Committee 1044 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio, 44504.

