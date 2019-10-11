Lynn D. Gonda, Liberty Township, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be services held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home for Lynn D. Gonda age 57, of Liberty Township who passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren.

Lynn was born February 3, 1962 in Anchorage, Alaska a daughter of Richard R. and LuEllen Burns Snyder.

She was a graduate of Wilson High School.

Lynn was a nursing assistant and unit technician at Southside and Northside Hospital for 25 years and most recently worked at Sharon Regional Hospital for 4 years.

She enjoyed painting, making crafts, attending annual craft shows, going to concerts, and outside activities.

Lynn will be sadly missed and remembered by her family; her mother LuEllen Snyder, her husband Brian Gonda whom she married September 25, 1982; her daughters Kimberly Schwab and Sarah Gonda, and her grandson Jordan Schwab. She also leaves her siblings, Diana Cinque, Richard Snyder Jr., Carrie Snyder and several nieces and nephews.

She was the glue that kept the whole family together.

She was preceded in death by her father Richard R. Snyder and her brother Brian Snyder.

There will be calling hours on Monday, October 14, 2019 prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Lynn will be laid to rest at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Lowellville.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

