Lydia E. McDaniel, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday December 13, 2020 Lydia E. McDaniel, formerly of Hubbard and Coitsville Township; passed away at age 85; at Pleasant Ridge Manor in Girard, Pennsylvania.

Lydia was born February 17, 1935 in Tunnelton, West Virginia a daughter of Christopher M. and Ruth O. Fisher Bowmar.

She was a self-employed seamstress for many years and a member of New Life Fellowship Church in Hubbard.

Lydia’s life-long passion was sewing and loved sewing for family and friends.

Her husband Leonard Eugene McDaniel whom she married November 6, 1951 passed away May 25, 2009.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family; her children Gregory Ellis (Peggy) McDaniel of Erie, Pennsylvania and Marcia “Reese” (Al) Bagoly of Cleveland, her daughter-in-law Darcie McDaniel of Erie, Pennsylvania and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She also leaves several nieces and nephews.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; son Charles McDaniel; brother Charles Bowmar and sisters Mary Knotts, Betty Poe, and Lois Battison.

There were private services held on Thursday December 17, 2020 at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home in Hubbard.

Lydia was laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Due to the current health situation, family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home's website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

