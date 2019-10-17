Louise “Dolly” C. Soroka, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be services held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home for Louise C. “Dolly” Soroka, age 93, formerly of Hubbard who passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Ohio Living Park Vista in Youngstown.

Dolly was born November 13, 1925 in Caspian, Michigan a daughter of John and Fuchinatto Chaeheau Faraone.

She enjoyed gardening and knitting.

Her husband, John J. Soroka, whom she married October 11, 1947, passed away October 3, 2011.

Dolly will be sadly missed and remembered by her family; her daughter, Linda (Rick) Watson of Hubbard; four grandchildren, Wendy Watson-Shellito (Rob), Shelley (Phillip) Braddy, Eric Soroka, Christopher Soroka and four great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; her son, Lonnie Soroka; her brothers, James Faraone, Constance Faraone, Joseph Faraone and her sister, Faye Hayden.

There will be calling hours prior to the service on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Dolly will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Special thanks to Ohio Living Park Vista and Crossroads Hospice for all their care and support.

Memorial contributions may be made in Dolly’s memory to Ohio Living Park Vista, 1216 Fifth Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44504 or Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive, Suite E, Green, OH 44685.

