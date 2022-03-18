HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louis R. Balogh, age 75, of Hubbard passed away peacefully at home on Monday, March 14, 2022.

Louis was born December 23, 1946 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Balazs and Rose Phillips Balogh.

He had worked at LTV Steel and later a line worker at Packard Electric retiring in 2015.

Louis enjoyed wood working, crafts and hot rods.

He was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Vietnam Era.

His wife, the former Lillian Leach, whom he married December 30, 1976, passed away January 25, 2013.

He will be sadly missed by his family: his children, Michael (Cheri) Balogh of Youngstown and Tammy (Tom) Kopnicky of Struthers; his stepchildren, Gina (David) Shives of Hubbard, Susan (Daniel) Kilar of Hubbard and Dawn (Tod) Matola of Powell; ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife; daughter, Cheryl Mangine; sisters, Judy Ramhoff and Rose Losiewicz and brother, Balas “Duke” Balogh.

There are no calling hours or services.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Ohio Living Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Road, Bldg. E, Suite 201, Canfield, OH 44406.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home. Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Louis R. Balogh, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 20 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.