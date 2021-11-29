Louis L. Lesky, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louis L. Lesky, age 82, of Hubbard, passed away at home peacefully on Sunday, November 28, 2021.

Louis was born February 6, 1939, in Campbell, Ohio, a son of Albert and Mary Benkosky Lesky.

He was a 1957 graduate of Hubbard High School.

Louis was a mechanic for RC Bowers Ford Garage in Hubbard, Cherol Motors of Youngstown and BF Goodrich in Youngstown. He later was a welder for William B. Pollock and after their closing was the owner/operator of his own semi truck and when “Toni” got her CDL, she went on the road with Louis.

He enjoyed Jaguars.

Louis will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family; his wife and high school sweetheart, the former Antoinette “Toni” Harrison, whom he married May 11, 1957 and his sons, Michael (Aileen) Lesky of Hubbard, Gregory (Coreen) Lesky of Gustavis, Ohio and Daniel Lesky of Hubbard; 11 grandchildren, Jennifer, Jessica, Sarah, Gregory, Molly, Matthew, Nick, Bernard, Dominic, Tina and Lori; five great-grandchildren, Conner, Lily, Ava, Rudy and Louis.

Besides his parents; he was preceded in death by his son, Thomas Lesky; brothers, Albert Lesky, Leonard Lesky and sisters, Bertha Galanses and Elizabeth Lesky.

There are no calling hours or services.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Louis L. Lesky, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 30 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.