WHEATLAND, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lorraine C. Roskie, age 88, of Wheatland passed away peacefully on Monday August 7, 2023 at Avalon Springs Place in Mercer, Pennsylvania.

Lorraine was born February 3, 1935 in Munderf, Pennsylvania. a daughter of Lemuel & Bertha Carlson Chamberlin.

She was a 1953 graduate of Brookville, Pennsylvania High School.

Lorraine had been a mail clerk at Westinghouse Electric and later a caregiver for various families in the Shenango Valley.

She had been a member of the former Wheatland United Methodist Church where she was an organist, United Methodist Women and other committees of the church, and later a member of Corner House Christian Church in Hubbard, and was a Girl Scout Leader while her daughters were in scouting.

Her husband Raymond C. Roskie whom she married April 15, 1955 passed away January 16, 2019.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family; her daughters Jennifer (Craig) Kelsey, Darlene (Paul) Joseph, Ellen (Gary) Cimo, Tracy (Mark) Colella, and grandchildren Lindsey (Dan) Hilton, John (Cassaundra) Falconi, James (Shanelle) Kaikis, Christopher (April) Kaikis, Victoria (Kevin) Shaughnessy, Gino (Krissy) Colella, Angela (Ante) Mesin, Mark (Gabrielle) Colella, and great-grandchildren Rylie, Nadia, Easton and Maverick.

She also leaves her sister Marilyn Thomas of Avon, Indiana and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.

Beside her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, and siblings Helen, Ruth, Dorothy, Opal, Shirley, George, Jim, Francis, and John.

There will be services held at 12 Noon on Thursday August 10, 2023 with calling hours prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. to Noon at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Lorraine will be laid to rest at Corner House Cemetery.

Special thanks to the loving caregivers at her home for many years and the wonderful staff on the ground floor at Avalon Springs Place.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

