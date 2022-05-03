HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lois J. Bush, age 80, of Hubbard passed away peacefully on Friday, April 29, 2022, at Liberty Health Care Center.

Lois was born May 20, 1941 in Warren, Ohio a daughter of Wilbert R. and Alice V. Drissen Bush.

She was a 1959 graduate of Hubbard High School.

She was an avid floral gardener and an avid haunter of casinos.

Lois worked in the payroll department for many years at Ajax Magna Thermic in Warren, Ohio.

She was a member of Ladies Auxiliary VFW Hubbard 3767, Elks of Sharon, Pennsylvania, American Legion of Ashtabula, Ohio and Fraternal Order of Eagles Geneva, Ohio.

Lois will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family; her brothers, Larry E. Bush of Hubbard and Norman L. Bush of Ashtabula, Ohio.

Her parents preceded her in death.

There are no calling hours or services.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home. Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Lois J. Bush, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 4 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.