LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lois E. Doughton, age 94 of Liberty Township, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at home on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

Lois was born July 12, 1928 in Masury, Ohio a daughter of Michael Victor and Eliza Ellen Cadwallader Hurl.

She was a 1946 graduate of Hubbard High School.

Lois was a department manager at Strouss Department Store which later was Kaufmann’s in Liberty for many years retiring in 2000.

She was a member of Churchill United Methodist Church and a former member of Coalburg United Methodist Church where she was a very active member.

Lois enjoyed baking, shopping and finding bargins and a member of the Hiawatha Girls, a club of high school friends.

Her husband, Frank S. “Tweed” Doughton, whom she married December 6, 1947 passed away January 26, 2010.

Lois will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family: her children, Jane A. Doughton of Girard, Ohio, Frank S. Doughton, Jr. of Newton Falls, Ohio and Pamela Hurl Doughton (Steve Vogl) of Clear Lake, Minnesota; five grandchildren, Nicholas (Anna) Shields, Leah (Kevin) Toot, Liza (Jason) Christopher Bush, Tracey Christopher and Kelly (Scott) Russek and nine great-grandchildren. She also leaves her sister, Janice (Fred) Anderson of West Lafayette, Indiana and several nieces and nephews.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; her sisters, Ruth Dowd, Naomi Tremba, Doris Hudavoni and Betty Dole; brothers, Jack Hurl and Jim Hurl and longtime friend, Jewel Kuzmik.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Lois will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Special thanks to Dr. James Shina of Austintown and Cross Roads Hospice, especially David and Kayla and during her last hours, Sierra and Tosha.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home. Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Lois E. Doughton, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 30 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.