LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lloyd D. Chambers, age 78 of Liberty Township passed away on Wednesday March 22, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Lloyd was born April 19, 1944 in Ravenna, Ohio a son of Robert Chambers.

He was a graduate of Kent State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting.

Lloyd was a paymaster in the Accounts Payable Department for 30 years at Denman Tire in Levittsburg, Ohio.

He attended Coalburg United Methodist Church, and was a veteran of United States Coast Guard serving during the Vietnam War.

Lloyd enjoyed jitterbug dancing with his wife, golfing, traveling, yard work and spending time with family and friends. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren and attending their sporting events.

He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family; his wife the former Joyce Ann Elbel whom he married May 1, 1999; his children Jenn (Chad) Chambers-Kovaloski of Warren, Ohio; Meredith (Travis) Myers of Vienna, Ohio; step-daughters Lisa Morse of New Castle, Pennsylvania, Britt (Michael) Perrone-Fox of Austintown, Ohio and grandchildren Travis Myers Jr., CJ Myers, Blake Myers, and Devin Williams.

He also leaves his sister Carol (John) Miller of North Canton, Ohio.

Beside his father, he was preceded in death by his brothers Ralph Chambers, Terry Chambers, and step-brothers Earle “Butch” Bailey and Joe Bailey.

There will be calling hours on Friday March 24, 2023 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home and Saturday March 25, 2023 prior to the service from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Coalburg United Methodist Church in Hubbard.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday March 25, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at Coalburg United Methodist Church 1906 Wick Campbell Road Hubbard, Ohio 44425.

Lloyd will be laid to rest at Maple Grove Cemetery in Hubbard.

Memorial contributions may be made in Lloyd’s memory to Coalburg United Methodist Church 1906 Wick Campbell Road Hubbard, Ohio 44425.

